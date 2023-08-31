HamberMenu
Stoppage for express trains at Coimbatore North station after completion of works, says Minister

August 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Darshana Jardosh (right), Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, being apprised about the plan for development of Coimbatore North Railway Station by Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, on Thursday.

Darshana Jardosh (right), Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, being apprised about the plan for development of Coimbatore North Railway Station by Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The demand of the travelling public for stoppage of express trains at Coimbatore North Railway Station will be fulfilled after completion of the works under Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, said on Thursday.

Accompanied by Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha and other senior officials, the Minister, who visited the station, said the works initiated under the scheme at an expenditure of ₹11.5 crore would improve facilities in the station and transform it into a hub for textile trade.

Platform extension work will be carried out in time at the station for stoppage of express trains at the Coimbatore North station. The works were in tune with the Centre’s policy to develop additional stations in main cities to ease pressure at the main junctions, she said.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on strengthening connectivity from Coimbatore to the rest of the country and scaling up rail infrastructure in the Western part of Tamil Nadu to create an ecosystem that would spur economic growth, the Minister said.

The focus was on improving both passenger and freight movement, Ms. Darshana added.

The Minister, who was here to attend a conference pertaining to textiles sector, added the impromptu visit to her itinerary, in deference to the request made by Ms. Srinivasan, and received petitions from organisations in the realm of public service.

The DRM said the Amrit Bharat scheme for Coimbatore North station envisages infrastructure encompassing two entrances, waiting halls, platform extension, erection of sheds for two platforms, and expansion of parking area.

