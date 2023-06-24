HamberMenu
Stoppage for a few trains at Rasipuram on experimental basis from July 6

June 24, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has approved stoppages for a few trains at Rasipuram Railway Station on an experimental basis, starting July 6.

In a release, the Salem Railway Division said that the Rameswaram-Okha-Rameswaram (train no. 16733/16734) weekly express trains, the MGR Chennai Central-Palakkad (train no. 22651) daily express train, and the Nagercoil-SMVT Bengaluru (train no. 17236) daily express have been provided stoppage at Rasipuram railway station on an experimental basis.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, will inaugurate the stoppage at Rasipuram Railway Station for the above-mentioned trains by flagging off the Okha-Rameswaram weekly express on July 6.

