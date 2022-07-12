Coimbatore

Stoppage added for Intercity Express

Southern Railways has added a stoppage for the Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Intercity Express (12679/12680) trains at Samalpatti railway station on an experimental basis for six months - from July 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.


