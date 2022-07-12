Stoppage added for Intercity Express
Southern Railways has added a stoppage for the Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Intercity Express (12679/12680) trains at Samalpatti railway station on an experimental basis for six months - from July 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.