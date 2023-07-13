‘Stop trains at Kodumudi railway station’

July 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to have stoppage of trains at Kodumudi railway station for the benefit of passengers.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, K.N. Basha, said Train Nos: 12083/12084 Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, Train Nos: 22667/22668 between Coimbatore and Nagercoil and Train Nos.: 16231/16232 between Mayiladuthurai and Mysore had stoppages at Kodumudi railway station before the COVID-19 pandemic. “But, after the pandemic, when train services resumed, these trains had no stoppage at Kodumudi, causing immense hardship to the passengers.”

The letter said people from across the State were visiting the Magudeswarar temple in Kodumudi and were facing inconvenience now. Hence, trains should make scheduled stoppages at Kodumudi station, the letter said.

The railways had recently announced that Train No: 16187/16188 between Karaikal and Ernakulam and Train No.16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Daily Express would stop at Kodumudi Station for a minute from July 18 and July 19 respectively.

