‘Stop spraying disinfectants without permission’

COIMBATORE

31 May 2021 23:04 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has asked private players to not spray disinfectants in the city and warned of action against violation.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said it had come to the civic body’s knowledge that a few private players sprayed disinfectants to contain the spread of COVID-19 and that they had used banned chemicals.

It was for the Corporation to spray disinfectants at public places like bus stands, railway junctions and containment zones. Therefore, private players would do well to not indulge such an exercise and the Corporation would take a serious view of any violation, he added.

