Coimbatore

‘Stop spraying disinfectants without permission’

Coimbatore Corporation has asked private players to not spray disinfectants in the city and warned of action against violation.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said it had come to the civic body’s knowledge that a few private players sprayed disinfectants to contain the spread of COVID-19 and that they had used banned chemicals.

It was for the Corporation to spray disinfectants at public places like bus stands, railway junctions and containment zones. Therefore, private players would do well to not indulge such an exercise and the Corporation would take a serious view of any violation, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 11:05:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/stop-spraying-disinfectants-without-permission/article34692976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY