‘Stop illegal extension of laying pipeline in Mettupalayam’

June 26, 2023

Rashtriya Hindu Mahasabha have urged the district administration to stop laying pipelines on a government poramboke land in a village in Mettupalayam without the consent of the farmers.

Submitting a petition to the Collector during the grievances redress meeting on Monday, the the members claimed that the pipeline for agricultural purposes was to be laid only till Alangombu in Sengalipalayam close by. “Yet the digging works were extended to Kumaran Kundru via these lands that are used for agriculture by locals. This extension has not been authorised,” claimed a member. They also staged a demonstration.

TNUHDB

Many people who have been allotted housing under the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board in several areas are illegally renting out the units rather than occupying them, members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi said on Monday.

The members in a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievance redressal meeting stated that the people of Puliyakulam, Ukkadam, Kavundampalayam, Keeranatham, Kallukuzhi Street in Sundarapuram, Vellalore, Kovaipudur and Selvaram had encroached government lands, and Highways for several years. “The encroachments were evicted and they were allotted housing in the complexes by TNUHDB across the district. Yet, many have not occupied these units. Further, some of the allotted people have illegally rented out the apartments to others,” they said in the petition..

“We request that appropriate action should be taken against the beneficiaries who are indulging in such illegal activities. Further, those who are in dire need of shelter and housing must be identified and these units can be handed over to them instead. Also, water and sanitary facilities must be regularly provided at these housing complexes,” the members said.

