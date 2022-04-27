Stop discharge from Thadapalli and Arakankottai canals: farmers

Water release in Kodiveri anicut system during summer is illegal, they say

Water release in Kodiveri anicut system during summer is illegal, they say

Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Sangam has said that water release in Thadapalli and Arakankottai canals, coming under Kodiveri anicut system, during summer season is against the law.

The State government had issued orders to release water in the canals from April 25 to June 22 for 120 days to benefit 24,504 acre in the ayacut area. Based on the orders, water was released on April 25. But, the association strongly condemned the water release and wanted the discharge to be stopped immediately.

In a release, association president C. Nallasamy said that as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal 2007 and as per the agreement entered between the Government of Mysore and the State of Madras in 1924, water should be released in Bhavani ayacut areas only for samba cultivation. Water should not be released for cultivation during summer season, the release added. “Water release for cultivation during summer is a violation of the orders,” the release said.