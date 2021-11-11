‘Stop construction of sports stadium on college premises’

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has demanded the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stop the construction of a sports stadium on the premises of Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur alleging irregularities.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, he said that the college has around 40 acres of land and 3,657 students are currently studying in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The letter alleged that during the previous AIADMK government, the district administration had ordered without consulting the stakeholders that the college’s land shall be used for other purposes and that five acres would be used for the construction of the indoor sports stadium. “The college students are not allowed inside the stadium,” Mr. Natarajan alleged.

The Madras High Court had ruled in 2017 that the grounds of Chikkanna Government Arts College could be used to organise only education-related programmes, he wrote. “Amidst this situation, the contractors are attempting to start the construction activities [of the stadium] in spite of opposition from the students,” the MP said.