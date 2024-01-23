Stones with 11th century ‘Grantham’, 16th century Tamil inscriptions discovered near Kangayam in Tamil Nadu

January 23, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A team from Tiruppur-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre has discovered two stone inscriptions of ‘Grantham’ and Tamil dating 11th and 16th centuries respectively at Pazhnchervazhi village near Kangayam.

The stone slabs were found by the members of the centre, S. Ravikumar and K. Ponnusamy, at the Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu temples where renovation work is under way.

The stone bearing 11th century ‘Grantham’ inscriptions, created by Tamils for writing North Indian language, was found half-buried in front of the Amman shrine inside the Siva Temple, Team Director Mr. Ravikumar said.

The stone of 220 cm height, 50 cm width and 20 cm thickness bears 60 cm graffitti marks and writings on all its four sides. The front side depicts two standing lamps, ‘trishul’, conch and moon symbols.

All the four sides depict repetition of words of ‘hrim’, ‘hushta’, ‘hushra’, ‘sham’ and ‘lam’ besides other graffiti marks, eminent Epigrapher and Historian Y. Subbarayalu said. These words denote that the ‘manthra’ stone was worshipped by people in the past for curing diseases, he added.

The stone bearing 16th century Tamil inscription was found half-buried inside the Vishnu temple. The stone measures 80 cm in height and 50 cm in width with 20 cm thickness. It bears descriptions in 12, nine and four lines on its three sides throwing light on the historical importance of people making pottery in the past.

The inscription says that during the 18th day of Tamil month ‘Masi’ of ‘Vilimpiya’ year, the village was governed by Sriman Kuppala Annarkal under Thimmarasan when a potter named Kuthar Sungam made a donation of four rupees for lighting the perpetual lamp in the Vishnu temple.

The notable aspect here is that the four rupees is the amount levied as tax for each wheel the potter makes, and lighting of lamp was meant to be continued until the moon exists, Mr. Ravikumar said, explaining that this was indicative of profitability of pottery-making. The style of inscription was indicative of the stone dating back to 16th century AD, he said.

The present day Pazhanchervazhi village, located eight km from Kangayam on the northern bank of River Noyyal, was known as ‘Pazhanhepali’ and ‘Pazhancherpalli’ in the medieval period when Shaivism, Vaishnavism and Jainism attained states of glory, said Mr. Ravikumar.