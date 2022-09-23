Stones pelted at RSS functionary’s house in Tiruppur district

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 23, 2022 19:20 IST

Unidentified persons pelted stones at the residence of an RSS functionary in Tiruppur district on Friday.

According to the police, Prabhu, a resident of Jai Nagar near Rakkiyapalayam in Tiruppur, complained to the police that four men, who came in two motorcycles, pelted stones at his rented house.

However, the stones landed on the window and the car of a neighbour, causing damages to the properties. The men fled the spot after pelting stones.

RSS, BJP and members of Hindu organisations thronged Jai Nagar hearing about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and examined visuals from surveillance cameras. The Nallur police launched an investigation into the incident.

