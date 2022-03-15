Stone sculpture associated with merchant guilds identified in Dharapuram

The merchant guilds were dominant in southern India between 11th and 13th century CE

A stone sculpture associated with the merchant guilds that was identified by archaeological enthusiasts in Dharapuram in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Archaeological enthusiasts from Tiruppur recently identified a stone sculpture in Dharapuram, which is purportedly associated with the merchant guilds that were dominant in southern India between 11th and 13th century CE.

A team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre found the sculpture at Kottaimedu in Dharapuram town of Tiruppur district on February 27.

The centre's director S. Ravikumar said the stone sculpture was 115 cm tall and 75 cm wide and had various symbols engraved on two rows. The top row had elephant, horse and money purse symbols, while the bottom row featured symbols of weaponry such as axes, sickles, whips and hammers.

Based on similar sculptures found in other parts of Kongu region, the team believe that this sculpture was placed by the soldier groups called Athikosam and Veerakosam, who guarded the trade guilds during the rule of the Kongu Cholas, Mr. Ravikumar said.

Prominent merchant guilds such as Nanadesi, Manigiramam and Valanjiyar hired their own soldiers to ensure the safety of merchants and their goods such as cotton, pepper, rice and grains. The place where these soldiers stayed was called Adikizhthalam and inscriptions at Vijayamangalam and Thingalur in Erode district make references to Adikizhthalam located in the town of Rajarajapuram, the former name of Dharapuram, he said.

While this sculpture did not have any inscriptions, the other sculptures found in Nallur in Erode district and Anamalai in Coimbatore district had inscriptions referring to Athikosam and Veerakosam soldier groups along with the elephant and horse symbols. Hence, it was concluded that this stone sculpture in Dharapuram was likely erected by these soldier groups that guarded the trade guilds, according to Mr. Ravikumar.

As the merchant guilds lost their prominence after the Kongu region came under the control of the Vijayanagara Empire in the 14th century, this sculpture must have been erected prior to that, he added.