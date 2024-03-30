Stone-pelting on BJP cadres, one held in Coimbatore

March 30, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kavundampalayam police on Saturday arrested one Naushad for pelting stones on BJP cadres and using abusive words on Friday while they were undertaking poll campaign at Shanmuga Nagar in the city.

Two men and three women were injured in the incident. A partyman Prabu was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in stone pelting.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in a public place), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

A press release issued by the city police said candidates or cadres undertaking campaign must beforehand apply for permission through single-window system through Suvidha Android App and fulfil norms of the Election Commission.

Since the BJP partymen did not comply with this, a case was registered against them, the release said.

Those uploading on social media their opinions on the election norms that could cause sectarian disharmony through writings, verbal utterances and actions without determining veracity, will be booked under IPC Section 153 (wanton provocation to cause riot).

Those trying to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race or language will be booked under IPC Sections 153 (A) and 504, and Section 124 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Those circulating statement, rumour or report with the intent to cause fear or alarm among public will be charged under IPC 505 (1)(B).

Spreading of rumour with the intent to incite disharmony amongst communities will invite action under IPC section 505 (1)(c). Section 505 (2) will be invoked for publication of any article with the “intent to create or promote feelings or enmity, hatred or ill-will, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community, the press release said.

Cases will be booked under IPC Section 127 (A) if anybody indulges in printing or publishing any election pamphlet or poster that does not bear the names of the printer and publisher.