Stone-pelting: mother of accused claims he is innocent

April 01, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The mother of 19-year-old Naushad, who was arrested by the Kavundampalayam police for reportedly pelting BJP cadre involved in poll campaigning with stones at Shanmuga Nagar on Friday, alleged on Monday that he was roughed up by the partymen, even as the police asserted that the trouble had erupted as the boy had caused the ruckus in a state of inebriation.

Zeenath claimed it was the partymen who had knocked the door of her house while she and her sons were in prayer and when Naushad went out, he was beaten up by over 10 partymen raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Seeking the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, she said: “So far, such incidents had been happening only in Northern States. Now, it has happened in Tamil Nadu.”

According to the police who arrested Naushad, he was under the influence of alchohol when the BJP partymen were campaigning, and had indeed hurled stone at one of the campaigners, Prabu (40).

Prabu was hospitalised and based on his complaint, the police had registered a case under IPC Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in a public place), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

The police had also booked a case against the BJP cadre for having carried out the poll campaign without permission through single-window system through Suvidha Android App, as mandated by the Election Commission of India.