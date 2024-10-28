ADVERTISEMENT

Stone laying for Rural self-employment skill training center

Published - October 28, 2024 08:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi laying the foundation stone for Indian Bank’s rural self-employment skill training centre in Chettikarai in Dharmapuri on Monday. 28 October 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi laid the foundation stone for Indian Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Center in Chettikarai here on Monday. The centre is estimated to be constructed at a cost of ₹3.36 crore here and is expected to function as a model centre to provide necessary self-employment training.

Laying the foundation stone, Collector Shanthi hoped for its early completion and coming into operation for skill training. Earlier, the Collector also inspected the Ennum Ezhuthum training for teachers of classes 1 to 5 to assess their teaching and learning competencies. Over 90 teachers participated in the training programme.

