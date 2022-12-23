Stone laid for constructing lab building in college in Erode

December 23, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

The foundation stone was laid for constructing the laboratory building at a cost of ₹2.94 crore at the Government Arts and Science College at Sathyamangalam here on Friday.

The college was established in 2016-2017 and currently 1,200 students pursue B.A., B.Com., B.B.A., B.Sc. and B.C.A. courses.

The Higher Education Department had recently sanctioned funds for constructing the two-floor building that would come up at 14,870 sq feet. It will house six laboratories and a staff room. The stone was laid in the presence of Principal K. Radhakrishnan, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Senthil Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Gobi, engineers and faculty.