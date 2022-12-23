ADVERTISEMENT

Stone laid for constructing lab building in college in Erode

December 23, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone was laid for constructing the laboratory building at a cost of ₹2.94 crore at the Government Arts and Science College at Sathyamangalam here on Friday.

The college was established in 2016-2017 and currently 1,200 students pursue B.A., B.Com., B.B.A., B.Sc. and B.C.A. courses.

The Higher Education Department had recently sanctioned funds for constructing the two-floor building that would come up at 14,870 sq feet. It will house six laboratories and a staff room. The stone was laid in the presence of Principal K. Radhakrishnan, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Senthil Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Gobi, engineers and faculty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US