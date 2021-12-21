Coimbatore

Stolen mobile phones recovered in Dharmapuri

As many as 66 mobile phones that were reported stolen were recovered and handed over to their owners by the Dharmapuri District Police on Tuesday.

Based on complaints received at various police stations in the district since the beginning the year, the police traced the 66 mobile phones and Superintendent of Police C. Kalaiselvan handed over them to the respective owners.

According to the police, 33 phones worth ₹5.17 lakh were recovered by the Cyber Crime police station, 15 phones worth ₹2.43 lakh were recovered in Dharmapuri sub-division, six phones worth ₹1.08 lakh in Harur sub-division, five phones worth ₹66,499 in Pennagaram division, and seven phones worth ₹1.26 lakh in Palacode sub-division.

Awareness session

An awareness session on cyber crimes was conducted to the public.


