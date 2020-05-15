Stimulus package will ‘teach people how to fish’: S.R. Sekar

Coimbatore

15 May 2020 23:22 IST

The ₹ 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package will “teach people how to fish” by enabling the migrant workers earn more than the amount that could be credited into their bank accounts, said BJP State Treasurer S.R. Sekhar here on Friday.

Mr. Sekar said this in response to the criticism by the opposition parties that the stimulus package does not ensure transfer of money to the bank accounts of the migrant workers who are unable to return to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The stimulus package will enable the workers to earn more per month as opposed to a one-time cash transfer, he said at a press meet here.

In the last 50 days, the BJP has distributed over 4 lakh food packets and nearly 65,000 masks in Coimbatore district as part of its COVID-19 relief measures, he said.

Mr. Sekhar said that the party would support a full prohibition in the State and urged that the State government must not reopen the Tasmac outlets. He also condemned the State government for the case filed against State BJP President L. Murugan for alleged violation of lockdown orders by visiting the house of the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly set ablaze by two AIADMK functionaries. “We will not be intimidated by this,” Mr. Sekhar said.