Coimbatore

Stimulus package will ‘teach people how to fish’: S.R. Sekar

The ₹ 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package will “teach people how to fish” by enabling the migrant workers earn more than the amount that could be credited into their bank accounts, said BJP State Treasurer S.R. Sekhar here on Friday.

Mr. Sekar said this in response to the criticism by the opposition parties that the stimulus package does not ensure transfer of money to the bank accounts of the migrant workers who are unable to return to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The stimulus package will enable the workers to earn more per month as opposed to a one-time cash transfer, he said at a press meet here.

In the last 50 days, the BJP has distributed over 4 lakh food packets and nearly 65,000 masks in Coimbatore district as part of its COVID-19 relief measures, he said.

Mr. Sekhar said that the party would support a full prohibition in the State and urged that the State government must not reopen the Tasmac outlets. He also condemned the State government for the case filed against State BJP President L. Murugan for alleged violation of lockdown orders by visiting the house of the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly set ablaze by two AIADMK functionaries. “We will not be intimidated by this,” Mr. Sekhar said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:26:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/stimulus-package-will-teach-people-how-to-fish-sr-sekar/article31596517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY