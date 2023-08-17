Stiff protest brings public hearing for TAMIN’s granite quarry project at Chinnamalai in Tiruppur to abrupt end

August 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The public hearing conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for securing approval of local residents to the proposal of TAMIN (Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited) for operationalising a new mine on a 42-acre site at Chinnamalai near Sivanmalai here had to be wound up abruptly on Wednesday due to stiff opposition by environment and farmer groups.

Representatives of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, Movement Against Illegal Quarrying, and Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association stood their ground demanding to know compliance of TAMIN with the mandated submission of the 40 documents.

District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Bhim, District Environmental Engineer - Tiruppur North Saravanakumar and other senior officials were confronted by questions as to why the TAMIN being a government entity could be permitted to go through the public hearing process even after not submitting all the documents required for Environmental Impact Assessment.

Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement R.S. Mughilan, and Founder of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Movement Easan Murugasamy were supported by representatives of farmers associations in opposing the TAMIN’s move along with hundreds of the local public on Chinnamalai which, they said, also carried religious significance, owing to its proximity to Sivanmalai, a hill temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The farmers also sought to remind the officials conducting the public hearing that granite mining on Chinnamalai will mean destroying two irrigation canals, created under Parambikulam-Aliyar project, passing through the hillock.

The public said citing the revenue documents including village map and field map that there were more than 100 households within a 300-metre radius of the proposed quarrying site, and that the streams originating in the hillock would vanish if the quarrying project was approved.

They sought to know from the district administration how the quarry project could be permitted at a site adjacent to the sacred Sivanmalai hillock, which, elders pointed out, was already suffering vibrations due to the blasting of quarry with powerful explosives at a private quarry located about three km away.

The public hearing meeting eventually came to an abrupt halt.

According to the officials, the meeting was meant for participation by only a select group of 17 invited persons. The public were given to understand from the officials that their stiff opposition to the project at the meeting had been taken on record.

