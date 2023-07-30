Stiff competition ensures enrolment of bright students to UG programmes of Government Arts College, Coimbatore 

July 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has been able to enrol bright minds to its UG programmes for the 2023-24 session owing to stiff competition.

There were as many as 35,000 applicants for 1,650 seats in 24 UG programmes. The classes were initiated last week with an orientation programme involving all the students and about 200 faculty members.

Principal R. Ulagi said the 42nd position of the institution in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) stood it in good stead to attract students with high academic ranking.

The thrust on curricular, co- curricular and extra-curricular activities is what has pushed the college’s standing in NIRF ranking framework, the Principal said, emphasising that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for empowering the students with skills, knowledge and attitude was helping them to secure decent employment after their graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numerous programme and activities for overall development of the students include National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Eco Club, free IAS exam coaching, and life skills training.

Students were told at the orientation programme that college life signifies freedom with responsibility, P. Kanagaraj, head and associate professor in the Department of Political Science, said. t the orientation programme.

A. Natarajan, former Consul General of India in Jaffna and Bhutan, exhorted students to align their individual growth to the progress of society and the nation. He flagged concerns over under representation of students from Tamil Nadu in Indian foreign Service.

Normally, students from Tamil Nadu choose only Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service. They ignore the choice of Indian Foreign Service. They should focus as much on getting into IFS as it provides abundant opportunities for their career development.

R. Rajendran, an expert in Mind Science, and A.M. Palanisamy, Chairman, Aerospace Materials Private Limited, also addressed the students. Mr. Palanisamy encouraged students to transform into entrepreneurs through confidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT