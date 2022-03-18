‘Stern action against those selling uncertified seeds’

District Collector S. Karmegham has warned that stern action would be taken against businesses which sell uncertified seeds to farmers.

The farmers’ grievance meeting was held at the District Collectorate on Friday. Mr. Karmegham said that businesses which sell seeds without seed certificate would face stern action. A display on usage of drones in agriculture and using drones for various farming activities like spraying insecticides was conducted by the Agriculture Engineering Department.

Mr. Karmegham said that the district on an average received 997.90 mm of rainfall during monsoon. He added that the district had received 17.70 mm rainfall in March till date and an average rainfall of 32 mm is expected this month.