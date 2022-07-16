Steps will be taken to open one more Sainik School in Tamil Nadu soon, says Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (fourth right), Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (fifth left) and School Principal, Captain (IR) Nirmal Raghu (third right) during the diamond jubilee celebrations at Sainik School Amaravathinagar, Udumalpet, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government will take steps to establish one more Sainik School in the State, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the diamond jubilee celebration of the Sainik School held at Amaravathinagar in Udumalpet on Saturday.

Inaugurating the staff quarters on the campus, the Minister said he would take up the proposal to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin .

He urged the students to take officers serving on the campus as their inspiration. The DMK government had sanctioned more than ₹7 crore for the welfare of this school, he said.

He also lauded the efforts taken by the Sainik school management in bringing up students for the defence services, that formed the basis of national security. The Minister also advised the students to focus on academics.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said that more than 5,000 persons who were students of the school had excelled in various fields. Flagship schemes of the State government such as Naan Mudhalvan and Illam thedi kalvi, that were initiated to bridge the knowledge gap, have become a great success, she added.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmughasundaram, District Collector S. Vineeth, Principal Captain Nirmal Raghu also took part in the function.