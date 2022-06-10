Steps will be taken to clean Thenpennai river: Minister

Minister for Environment Department Siva V. Meyyanathan on Friday said that steps will be taken to clean the Thenpennai River.

The Minister inspected Kelavarapalli dam following media reports claiming that the dam and the river had turned foamy caused by the effluent discharge into the river.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Meyyanathan said the river originates from Nandi Hills in Karnataka. Due to effluents discharged from industries, water contamination is visible.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Bengaluru Corporation to set up 34 sewage treatment plants (STP) to curb effluent discharge into the river. “I will discuss with officials concerned about improving the quality of the water in the river and will take the issue to the Chief Minister’s attention. We could see the dam water is covered by water hyacinth. Action will be taken to remove water hyacinth soon. Safety measures would be taken in the next 15 days for people who are visiting the dam,” the Minister said.

When asked about allegations of untreated effluents from granite industries being discharged into the river in the district, Mr. Meyyanathan said stern action would be taken against such industries.

During the inspection, District Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, MLA Y.Prakash and officials from the concerned departments were present.