‘Steps will be taken to allay fears of nurses requesting quarantine facilities’

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 Mohamed Nasimuddin reviewed the arrangements carried out by the district administration and the Health Department here on Sunday.

He visited the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and took stock of the facilities available.

Mr. Nasimuddin interacted with doctors and patients in the COVID-19 block through video call and enquired about the treatment and food.

Mr. Nasimuddin told presspersons that step would be taken to allay fears of nurses who are requesting quarantine facilities after COVID-19 duty.

He said there was sufficient supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to the district.

The Officer also visited the Attur Government Hospital and a COVID-19 care centre near Periyakrishnapuram.

Exempted

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has exempted pregnant and lactating healthcare workers from COVID-19 duty, as they have not received vaccination.

