Steps under way to set up Wood Craft Village in Thammampatti at ₹ 1 crore

The State government has initiated steps to set up a Wood Craft Village with basic amenities for the artisans at ₹ 1 crore in Thammampatti.

Thammampatti is known for its wood carvings and the wide range of products made in this village, including idols and temple doors, are exported to various States and countries. A group of people who were experts in wood carving settled in Thammampatti in the 1940s, and they have been manufacturing products for over 80 years. The Thammapatti wood carvings have also received Geographical Indications (GI) tag. Recently, the State Government announced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that a Wood Craft Village would be set up at Thammampatti.

On Sunday evening, the Principal Secretary for Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, visited the village and inspected the wood carvings.

Mr. Yadav said 300 artisans from Thammampatti and nearby villages such as Sentharapatti, Gangavalli, Ulipuram, Nagiampatty and Kondayampalli were involved in the work. We have planned a Wood Craft Village here and basic amenities such as roads, street lights, walking paths, safety equipment, production units for artisans and other infrastructure would be provided. In Thammampatti, 90 families are into wood carving for generations.

The Principal Secretary also promised to provide a common place for selling these wooden carvings, which would pave the way for customers to visit the village and improve the livelihood of artisans. Mr. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav also assured the artisans to sanction loans to buy raw materials.

Mr. Yadav was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director V. Shobhana, District Collector S. Karmegam, Additional Collector (development) S. Balachandar, RDO S. Saranya and other officials during the visit.