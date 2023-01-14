HamberMenu
Steps to increase number of speed boats in Valankulam in Coimbatore will be taken: Minister

January 14, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran (third left) at the Valankulam lake in Coimbatore city on Saturday. Also seen are Collector G.S. Sameeran (left), TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri (second left) and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (fourth left). | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

“We have requested authorities to add more speed boats at Valankulam lake,” said Minister for Tourism Department K. Ramachandran here on Saturday.

Along with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri, the Minister visited the district to review the tourism activities with Collector G.S Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Mayor A. Kalpana.

He said there are more pedal boats. So, steps to increase speed oats and also parking spaces will be discussed with the local authorities. After the requirements are determined, implementation will begin. These initiatives will be completed within a year, he said.

To a question on the high boating rates, he said the price at the Boat Hose was according to the type of vehicle — pedal, rowing and motor — and the total time taken by the users. The rates are to avoid losses, he added.

Further, the Minister said he will check regarding the increased entry charges at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Botanical Garden here.

The Minister also inspected Hotel Tamil Nadu, which is under the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Department, and said the standard of the hotels will be increased and that a portal to share information will be developed soon.

Tourist arrivals

The State attracted 11 crore domestic tourists, the highest in the country in 2021, and 12 lakh from other nations, Mr. Ramachandran said.

To handle the dumping of single-use plastic by the visitors, the local bodies of the respective regions will be asked to place ‘waste segregation bins’ at the tourist sites, he added.

