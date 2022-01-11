Steps to identify persons who had not taken first dose vaccine in Coimbatore: Minister

The administration will take steps to vaccinate them at their door step

: The district administration was in the process of identifying persons who had not taken the first dose COVID and reaching out to them at their houses, Minister for Electricity, Prohabition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji told reporters on Tuesday after holding a meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate to review COVID-19 preparedness.

Of the 27.90 lakh persons eligible to receive vaccine, 87,454 persons were yet to receive their first dose. To reach out and vaccinate those persons, the administration was taking steps and very soon they would get vaccine at their door step.

As for second dose vaccine, the coverage in Coimbatore stood at 81%. The objective was to take it to 100%. The progress in vaccinating youth in the 15-18 age group category was good as 1.04 lakh of the 1.61 lakh persons have been vaccinated.

In the next few days the administration would complete the vaccination for the youth, the Minister said.

To monitor and contain COVID-19 spread he had not only asked the administration to increase the daily samples collected from around 9,000 to 12,000 but also designate officials to monitor case details local body-wise.

The administration had designated special officers for the 100 wards in the Corporation, seven municipalities, 33 town panchayats and 12 panchayat unions and formed a messaging group.

Those special officers would in-turn form messaging groups comprising officials at the local administration units, Mr. Senthilbalaji said and added that the special officer for a municipality would form groups comprising designated officials looking after the wards in that local body.

In all, there would be 152 such special officers monitoring COVID-19 spread at the local, micro level and report to senior officials to necessary follow-up action.

The administration had also hired persons to work as health workers on contract basis for two months. There were 2,206 such persons and with the addition of another 1,105, there would be 3,311 persons in the district, the Minister said.

Appealing to people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places, at weddings and also funerals, he said they should not have a casual approach to the infection. Awareness was paramount, and therefore, he had asked the district administration to use local television channels and other platforms to disseminate awareness messages.

The administration had set up facilities with sufficient beds, including those with oxygen support, he added.

In response to a question on closure of liquor shops, Mr. Senthilbalaji replied that it was for the Chief Minister to take a call based on inputs from the Health Department. And, as for conducting Jallikattu in Coimbatore, the organisers had promised to reach out to the administration after working out fresh dates and ways to conduct as per the new safety guidelines.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.