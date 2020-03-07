Steps to be taken to prevent elephants from venturing out of forest

With elephant herd from K. Gudi Forest Range in Biligiri Rangasamy Temple Tiger Reserve in Chamrajanagar district entering Ramapuram village in Talavadi on Wednesday and damaging crops on five acre, personnel from Talavadi Forest Range and Karnataka have decided to take coordinated steps to prevent wild elephants from venturing out of forest.

The village is located near the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, eight elephants from Karnataka entered the land owned by N. Duraisamy and caused extensive damage to banana plantations, brinjal crops and beans.

On Thursday, Talavadi Forest Ranger Sivakumar inspected the land and assessed the crop damage.

As summer season is to set in, farmers expressed fear that the elephants invading their crops would be regular and wanted the Forest Department to dig trenches and step up patrolling to prevent elephants from entering their field.

Mr. Sivakumar assured the farmer that compensation would be provided for the damaged crops.

Officials at K. Gudi Forest Range were also informed about the incident.

The officials said that joint action would be taken by the officers in both the range and patrolling would be intensified in the bordering areas.

Also, the personnel would ensure that the elephants from Karnataka forests did not enter the farm lands located in Tamil Nadu.