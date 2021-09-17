‘Steps taken to vaccinate all persons with disabilities’

ERODE

17 September 2021 23:08 IST

With 97,198 persons aged above 18 years vaccinated during the mega camp held on September 12, the district administration has taken steps to ensure all the persons with disabilities are vaccinated during the special camp to be held on September 19.

On Thursday, Collector H. Krishnanunni conducted a meeting with officials of various departments for smooth conduct of the second mega vaccination camp on Sunday.

He said the camp held on September 12 received good response as 97,198 persons were vaccinated through 847 centres across the district. “COVID-19 cases rise and fall in the district and all steps should be taken to ensure the spread is under complete control”, he said and added that vaccinating the entire eligible people is the only solution.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that awareness pamphlets should be distributed to the people and public address systems should be used to disseminate information for ensuring 100% vaccination in the district. He said that focus should be on ensuring 100% vaccination for persons with disabilities in the district and asked officials to make necessary arrangements.

He said that camps will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 548 centres comprising primary health centres, urban primary health centres, schools and other places. “Adequate vaccines are available and persons can receive their first or second dose”, he said and asked officials to supply vaccines to centres where there was more demand.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, PA (General) to Collector Balaji, Revenue Divisional Officers P. Premalatha (Erode) and Palanidevi (Gobichettipalayam), Joint Director of Health Services Gomathi, Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram, City Health Officer Prakash and officials from various departments participated.