Steps taken to secure GI tag for ‘Uthukuli’ butter to curb misuse of the term

July 31, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In the backdrop of apparent misuse of the term “Uthukuli” by a section of butter manufacturers in the town, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tiruppur, has taken an initiative for obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tag to establish the authenticity of the product.

Committee members for Uthukuli butter Geographical Indication (GI) tag proposal consisting of district-level officials, representatives of farmer producer organisations and scientists met twice during June-July for giving a push to the initiative.

The pre-review meeting on June 6 decided on testing the uniqueness of buffalo milk and its fodder, undertaking quality analysis of the fat-rich milk vis-a-vis cow milk, and analysing the 1:10 cream-milk yield ratio, for the purpose of framing guidelines for Uthukuli butter Geographical Indication. The second round of review meeting on July 5 discussed formation of a team for undertaking quality analysis, determining yield ratio, and a pilot survey of Uthukuli butter production units.

While ‘Uthukuli’ butter essentially implies a by-product derived from buffalo milk, instances of butter makers borrowing the term to describe the butter made from cow milk are dime a dozen.

In one such instance, a manufacturer of ‘Uthukuli’ butter claims that it is made from milk of healthy cows, raised and nurtured by family-run farmers, and that the animals are fed with natural dry foods such as hay, rice husk, oil cakes.

The main reason for the drastic drop in production of authentic ‘Uthukuli’ butter is the thinning population of buffaloes. “Gone are the days when the farmers used to raise buffaloes due to the absence of any other option for survival in the rain-fed land. An aversion to the traditional vocation of buffalo-rearing by the present generation, inclination of farmers to rear cows owing to the much-higher milk yield and return on investment, and the easy availability of jobs in the industrial town of Tiruppur close by are reasons for the erosion of the eco-system for original ‘Uthukuli’ butter, K. Subramanian, a maker of the product for decades, said.

The prevailing anomalous condition is what has necessitated the scientific study on the aroma of the original ‘Uthukuli’ butter, Food Scientist G.G. Kavitha Shree of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, based at KVK Tiruppur, emphasised.