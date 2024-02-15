GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to prevent forest fires in Karumandurai and in Yercaud, says Salem Collector

February 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has put in place all necessary measures to prevent forest fires in Karumandurai and Yercaud forests, Salem Collector, R. Brindha Devi said on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Ms. Brindha Devi said that various steps have been taken along with the Forest, Revenue, and Fire and Rescue Service departments to prevent forest fires in the reserve forests of Yercaud, Karumandurai, Shevaroyan, Palamalai, Kanjamalai, Jarugumalai, Nagaramalai, Suriyamalai, Pachamalai, Kalvarayan Hills, and Koodamalai. The forest department has been instructed to carry out awareness programmes on behalf of the fire and rescue service department among the people living near forest areas. Similarly, instructions were given to ensure tourists coming to hilly areas don’t carry inflammable materials. Farmers will be sensitised against farm residues and school headmasters have been instructed to educate students on forest fires, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

Stating that watch towers will be set up at necessary places, the collector said that the forest department has been instructed to intensify patrolling and monitoring in forest areas till the end of summer. There are fire stations in Yercaud and Karumandurai hills and the contact numbers of these fire stations will be displayed in public places. The public can also alert the authorities about fires in forests through 0427-2415097, the toll-free number 1800-599-0427 or the control room at Collectorate 1077, which functions 24 hours a day, the Collector added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.