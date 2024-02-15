Steps taken to prevent forest fires in Karumandurai and in Yercaud, says Salem Collector

February 15, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

The district administration has put in place all necessary measures to prevent forest fires in Karumandurai and Yercaud forests, Salem Collector, R. Brindha Devi said on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Ms. Brindha Devi said that various steps have been taken along with the Forest, Revenue, and Fire and Rescue Service departments to prevent forest fires in the reserve forests of Yercaud, Karumandurai, Shevaroyan, Palamalai, Kanjamalai, Jarugumalai, Nagaramalai, Suriyamalai, Pachamalai, Kalvarayan Hills, and Koodamalai. The forest department has been instructed to carry out awareness programmes on behalf of the fire and rescue service department among the people living near forest areas. Similarly, instructions were given to ensure tourists coming to hilly areas don’t carry inflammable materials. Farmers will be sensitised against farm residues and school headmasters have been instructed to educate students on forest fires, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

Stating that watch towers will be set up at necessary places, the collector said that the forest department has been instructed to intensify patrolling and monitoring in forest areas till the end of summer. There are fire stations in Yercaud and Karumandurai hills and the contact numbers of these fire stations will be displayed in public places. The public can also alert the authorities about fires in forests through 0427-2415097, the toll-free number 1800-599-0427 or the control room at Collectorate 1077, which functions 24 hours a day, the Collector added.