Steps taken to operate KSRTC buses from Kerala to Coimbatore :MP

Coimbatore

29 June 2021 22:29 IST

P.R. Natarajan, MP, has taken steps for KSRTC to operate buses from Kerala to Coimbatore for government and bank employees.

According to a press release from the Coimbatore MP, the employees residing in Kerala were travelling to Coimbatore by bus operated by KSRTC since last year lockdown. However, the contract for operating these buses to Coimbatore expired in April this year and it was not renewed because of the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. CITU’s national president K.K. Diwakaran spoke to Mr. Natarajan on this issue and the MP and KSRTC officials met Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran. As instructed by the Collector, the contract was renewed and the buses will be operated again from Wednesday, the press release said.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said several employees and staff of government departments and banks residing in Coimbatore district are unable to commute to their workplace because of lack of public transport service. If buses are permitted for those travelling from the neighbouring State, the same should be available for those residing in Coimbatore district (Mettupalayam, Pollachi, etc) to travel to their workplaces.

