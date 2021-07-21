‘Steps taken to modernise Co-optex outlets’

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said that measures have been initiated to modernise Co-optex outlets and improve its business.

The Minister along with Principal Secretary Beela Rajesh inspected the Co-optex outlet here on Tuesday and interacted with the weavers. He said that the Co-optex Salem outlet was doing sales of ₹15 crore, but it has now reduced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gandhi said that a team has been formed to modernise the outlets and to adopt new business techniques and designs. Plans were on to introduce export quality organic varieties, including ready-made garments for children, that could be sold online. The Minister said that apart from setting up textile parks at eight places, a mega textile park would be established on 1,000 acres in Dharmapuri at ₹ 10,000 crore.

The implementation of the project would generate jobs, he added.

He claimed that the price of silk yarn had gone up due to fuel price hike and blamed the Central government for it.

Mr.Gandhi distributed welfare schemes to the tune of ₹ 31.21 lakh to 66 beneficiaries.