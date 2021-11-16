Steps taken to lay roads within forests as per law: Minister

‘The State government is working on increasing forest cover by 33%’

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran conducted a review of the Forest Department in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday. The Minister said measures were being taken to address the grievances of the public residing within forests as per law.

Salem Collector S. Karmegham, Namakkal Collector Shreya P.Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sekar Kumar Neeraj, senior forest officials, MLAs and MPs took part in the review meeting and heard the grievances of the public.

Addressing at the review meeting, Mr. Ramachandran said measures were being taken subject to law to lay roads for people living within the forests through which travel distance could be reduced from 50 km to 3-5 km.

Mr. Ramachandran told presspersons the State government was working on increasing forest cover by 33% and a special purpose vehicle called Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company including various departments had been set up.

On the delay in release of funds for development of tourist attractions like Agayagangai falls and Kurumbapatti Zoological park, Mr. Ramachandran accused the previous government of leaving the Finance Department (treasury) empty. “The Chief Minister has formed a committee including financial experts and the Finance Minister to address the issue,” he said. He added measures would be taken to develop these attractions.

The public, who took part in the meeting, raised grievances about laying of roads and providing pattas. Mr. Ramachandran provided assistance to the tune of ₹ 85.93 lakh to 30 beneficiaries. The Minister released a book on fern varieties found in Salem forest ranges.

He also honoured M. Abdul Rahman, R. Lakshmanan, P. Shanmugham, Forester S. Karthik, and Forest Guard V. Kavendiran who rescued a woman and child at Annavari Muttal falls recently.