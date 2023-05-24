ADVERTISEMENT

Steps taken to increase sales in Co-optex: R. Gandhi

May 24, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inspecting the renovation works at Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maaligai in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

 Silk varieties sold in Co-optex are known for its quality and steps are being taken to increase the sales at the showrooms, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said here on Wednesday. 

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the renovation works at the Salem town showroom at a cost of ₹2.35 crore, the Minister said quality items are produced and sold through the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, known as Co-optex, and hence the society earned a profit of ₹20 crore. There are 154 showrooms, including 105 in the State and 49 in other States. Renovation works are done at 45 showrooms.  

Mr. Gandhi said that the annual sales at the Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maaligai in Salem Zone is over ₹6 crore and the renovation and modernisation works are expected to be completed by the second week of June, he said. 

The Minister said that after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, the basic wage of weavers in cooperative societies was increased by 10% and by another 10% in the current year. The jobs of 400 temporary workers were regularised and they were made permanent employees while their salary was also hiked, he said. 

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem North MLA R. Rajendran, Assistant Director of Handlooms P. Madheswaran, former MLAs T.M. Selvaganapathi and S.R. Sivalingam and Regional Manager of Co-optex Kangeyavelu were present. 

  

