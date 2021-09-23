Steps taken to establish three bus stands in Erode: Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy holding discussion with officials at Solar in Erode on Thursday.

ERODE

23 September 2021 23:44 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has said that steps were taken to establish three bus stands to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister said that an integrated bus stand was planned at Solar which would come up on 25 acres. “It would take one-and-a-half years to establish the bus stand”, he added.

Since development works were being carried out at the existing bus stand in the city, a temporary bus stand would be established at Solar and works will be completed in one-and-half-a-months. “Buses proceeding towards Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and southern districts would be operated from the temporary bus stand”, he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said that a bus stand would be established in Kanirowther Kulam area and work is on to identify the land. “Buses to Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam would be operated from here”, he said. Likewise, a bus stand would be established in four acres at Arachalur, he said and added that the three bus stands would help in reducing traffic congestion in the city.

He said that steps were taken to declare Chikkaiah Naicker College as a government college after which a sports stadium would be established at ₹35 crore apart from a library. Under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ scheme, a total of 42,000 petitions were received in the district and action was taken on 90% of the petitions, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, A. Ganeshamurthi, MP, and E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, handed over compensation of ₹42 lakh to 14 children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. He also distributed compensation to seven families who lost their family members in accidents.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer P. Premalatha, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other officials were present.