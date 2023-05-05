ADVERTISEMENT

Steps taken to ensure all healthcare facilities are available in hilly areas, says T.N. Health Minister

May 05, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - ERODE 

The Minister also said that based on requests from residents, steps were taken to establish a postmortem centre at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi, as up until now, postmortem facilities were only available at block-level hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian taking part in the marking of Global Handwashing Day at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said that various steps are being taken to ensure all healthcare facilities are available to people living in hilly areas in the State. 

The Minister, in the presence of Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, took part in marking Global Handwashing Day, at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. 

Addressing health staff and students, the Minister said that the Department for Medical and Family Welfare is implementing various schemes to benefit the people. “Steps are being taken to ensure healthcare facilities are available to people in hilly areas of districts, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal in Dindigul, Talavadi and Bargur in Erode, Salem and Namakkal,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said an increasing number of people were being diagnosed with cancer in the districts of Erode, Ranipet and Kanniyakumari and screening camps will be held in these districts soon. 

Pointing out that many villages are located in hilly areas in Erode district, the Minister said that postmortem examination centres are located only at the block-level hospitals. “Based on the request of the people in Talavadi Hill, steps were taken to establish a postmortem centre at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Talavadi,” he added. Also, three ambulances were inducted into service in Bargur Hills, he said.

The Minister later inspected the PHC at Karipatti, in order to look into a proposal to conduct an additional building. 

Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, N. Ponmani, Assistant Collector (Training), Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy and doctors were present. . 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US