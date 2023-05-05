HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to ensure all healthcare facilities are available in hilly areas, says T.N. Health Minister

The Minister also said that based on requests from residents, steps were taken to establish a postmortem centre at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi, as up until now, postmortem facilities were only available at block-level hospitals

May 05, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian taking part in the marking of Global Handwashing Day at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai in Erode district on Friday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian taking part in the marking of Global Handwashing Day at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said that various steps are being taken to ensure all healthcare facilities are available to people living in hilly areas in the State. 

The Minister, in the presence of Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, took part in marking Global Handwashing Day, at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. 

Addressing health staff and students, the Minister said that the Department for Medical and Family Welfare is implementing various schemes to benefit the people. “Steps are being taken to ensure healthcare facilities are available to people in hilly areas of districts, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal in Dindigul, Talavadi and Bargur in Erode, Salem and Namakkal,” he said.

The Minister said an increasing number of people were being diagnosed with cancer in the districts of Erode, Ranipet and Kanniyakumari and screening camps will be held in these districts soon. 

Pointing out that many villages are located in hilly areas in Erode district, the Minister said that postmortem examination centres are located only at the block-level hospitals. “Based on the request of the people in Talavadi Hill, steps were taken to establish a postmortem centre at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Talavadi,” he added. Also, three ambulances were inducted into service in Bargur Hills, he said.

The Minister later inspected the PHC at Karipatti, in order to look into a proposal to conduct an additional building. 

Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, N. Ponmani, Assistant Collector (Training), Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy and doctors were present. . 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Erode / government health care / hospital and clinic / healthcare policy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.