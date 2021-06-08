‘Steps taken to declare RT-PCR test results within 24 hours’

ERODE

08 June 2021 22:48 IST

Steps were taken to declare real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results within 24 hours in the district, said Collector C. Kathiravan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru along with Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate to review the steps taken to control the infection spread in the district.

The officials explained various measures taken in the Corporation, four municipalities, and 42 town panchayats including distribution of vegetables and essential commodities in the containment zones.

Mr. Kathiravan told the Ministers that door-to-door fever survey was held across the district and swab samples were taken from persons with symptoms on the spot in the Corporation limits. Steps were taken to declare swab test results within 24 hours until which the person was asked to be in isolation. “If a person tests positive, he is taken to the screening centre and CT scan is taken. Based on the report, he is sent to the hospital or asked to be in home isolation or sent to the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC),” he added. MPs, MLAs and officials participated in the meeting.

The Ministers also inspected the work on modernisation of the textile hub on Gani market premises at ₹ 62.60 crore and held discussions with officials. They also visited the CCC at a private college in Thindal.