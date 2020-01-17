Steps sought to preserve stone inscriptions at temple

History enthusiasts have sought steps from authorities here to preserve centuries old ancient inscriptions at Suganeshwar Temple in Salem. History enthusiasts observed that one of the stone inscriptions at the temple is at least 500 years old and steps must be taken to preserve the rare archaeological artefact.

Historians here lamented that the stone currently lies unattended and half of the stone has got affected due to various development works at the temple.

The Suganeshwar Temple is one of the oldest temple to be built here.

According to historians, the stone inscription is located close to the sanctum of Kurumba Vinayagar in the temple premises.

J. Barnabas, general secretary of Salem Historical Society said that the stone inscriptions in the temple should be about 700 years old and it was written in the period of Pandya King named Veerapandian from the 13th century.

Mr. Barnabas said, “the stone has huge significance historically. The stone is from 13th century and the inscription on the stone records the King’s contribution to the temple and works done here during the era. The inscriptions also has used the words like ‘Salemnadu’ and ‘Salem’. The writings identify ‘Salem’ as capital of ‘Salemnadu’.”

Mr. Barnabas said that when the sanctum platform was raised, a major part of the stone got covered.

The history enthusiasts demanded that the stone inscription has significance in terms of revenue limits of Salem and steps must be taken to preserve it.