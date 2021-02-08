Steps sought to bring down yarn prices

COIMBATORE

08 February 2021 00:32 IST

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) will appeal to the government to ban yarn exports to control prices in the domestic market.

This was decided at a meeting of the Association held recently to discuss the issue of increasing prices of yarn. The Association will also constitute a committee that will meet the textile mill associations and discuss the issue.

It will hold meetings with these associations on the ways to bring down yarn prices, ensure uninterrupted supply of yarn and have stability of yarn prices. The association will also appeal to job workers and other associations in the knitwear value addition sector to not hike prices.

The TEA will appeal to the international buyers to increase the sourcing price so that the garment exporters are able to meet the higher production cost.