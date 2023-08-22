Steps being taken to reduce generation of garbage in Salem city: Corporation Commissioner

August 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that steps are being taken to reduce the generation of garbage in the city.

He was replying to the various charges levelled by AIADMK councillor K.C. Selvaraj (ward 22) during the council meeting held here on Tuesday.

Mr. Selvaraj said that recently the Corporation awarded a tender to a private company to carry out solid waste management in the city. The Karur-based private company was allegedly rejected for its poor performance in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, the Corporation is renting its vehicles at a very low price to the private company. He also questioned the current stature of conservancy workers, if the private firm takes over the solid waste management.

Mr. Balachander said that it was the government’s decision to allow private companies to carry out solid waste management. Already, 18 Corporations had implemented this. Around 2,050 conservancy workers would be engaged to collect garbage door to door, clean the sewage channels, do road cleaning, and take care of microcomposting centres and sanitary complexes. “The private company has assured to recruit workers for wards where there is a shortfall. We provided all our vehicles to the private company in the initial stage and the rent for vehicles was fixed by the government and not by the Corporation,” Mr. Balachander said.

Leader of the Opposition N. Yadhavamoorthy said that when Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, he provided various infrastructure under the Smart City Mission. The Corporation has not taken steps to call for a tender.

Responding to this, Mr. Balachander said he would call for tenders before the end of the month.

Mr. Yadhavamoorthy said the Corporation chose a place to construct an office for his ward. But suddenly, that place changed.

This led to the commotion between the ruling party councillors and the Opposition. The other AIADMK councillors staged a dharna before the Mayor.

Mayor A. Ramachandran asked the councillors to speak only on issues related to the Corporation and not about individuals. The council passed 29 resolutions.

