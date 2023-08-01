ADVERTISEMENT

Steps being taken to improve new tourism spots in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

August 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran inspecting Tamil Nadu Hotel in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Tuesday said that steps were being taken by his department to improve new tourism spots in the State.

The Minister, along with the officials, inspected Tamil Nadu Hotels in Hosur and Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran told reporters he had inspected Tamil Nadu Hotels that came under the control of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in 22 districts till Tuesday and discussed how to improve them and attract people.

A meeting had been held with the Tamil Nadu Hotel managers and cooks every month and they were instructed to provide tasty food to tourists. If tourists had any issues about the hospitality, they could complain online. Regarding regularising the consolidate pay workers at the Tamil Nadu Hotels, the issue would be taken to the Chief Minister’s attention, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US