Steps being taken to improve new tourism spots in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

August 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Tuesday said that steps were being taken by his department to improve new tourism spots in the State.

The Minister, along with the officials, inspected Tamil Nadu Hotels in Hosur and Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran told reporters he had inspected Tamil Nadu Hotels that came under the control of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation in 22 districts till Tuesday and discussed how to improve them and attract people.

A meeting had been held with the Tamil Nadu Hotel managers and cooks every month and they were instructed to provide tasty food to tourists. If tourists had any issues about the hospitality, they could complain online. Regarding regularising the consolidate pay workers at the Tamil Nadu Hotels, the issue would be taken to the Chief Minister’s attention, the Minister said.