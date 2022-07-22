Steps being taken to boost production and sale of turmeric, says Food Secretary Radhakrishnan

Marketing globally creates more opportunities for turmeric farmers to sell their produce

Principal Secretary for Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection J. Radhakrishnan said that steps were being taken to increase the production and sale of turmeric by marketing it globally.

On Friday, he inspected the Karungalpalayam Regulated Market and viewed the process involved in converting the raw turmeric into the final product.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Radhakrishnan said farmers would get additional profit by converting and selling their produce into value added products in par with private companies. Marketing globally creates more opportunities to sell their product and added that the government is taking various steps to increase the sale of turmeric.

“Usually turmeric, sesame and cotton are procured from the farmers at the regulated market committees. But, at the Erode Regulated Market Committee, 14 types of spices including turmeric powder, chilli powder, sambar and rasam powder are produced under the brand ‘Mangalam’, he said. Also, the products were sold through ration shops and online, and the profits were given to the farmers, he added.

The Principal Secretary said that since the sales volume can go up, steps were being taken to modernise the production and distribution system. “Though many private company brands are popular in the market, people welcome the brand as it is a government company”, he added.

To prevent smuggling of rice meant for the public distribution system, a team led by DGP has been formed at the State level while at the district level, the Superintendent of Police is leading the team. “Over 400 vehicles used for smuggling rice were seized”, he said. “Even though efforts are taken by the government to prevent the smuggling of ration rice, the public should be aware of it and cooperate to prevent smuggling by buying only the quantity they need”, he added.