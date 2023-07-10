Steps are being taken to increase seats in government medical college in Salem, says Health Minister

July 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Salem

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Monday that steps were being taken to increase the number of medical seats in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem.

Speaking to reporters after the convocation at GMKMCH, he said that every year nearly 11,000 students graduated from the 71 medical institutions in the State. The government had to spend about ₹400 crore to establish a medical college. “DMK government’s aim is to open medical colleges in all districts. There is a need to open six medical colleges in six districts, including Tenkasi and Tirupathur. The Chief Minister is also urging the Union Government in this regard. If six more medical colleges come up in Tamil Nadu, we will become the State with the highest number of medical colleges in the country. We received a request to increase the number of medical seats in GMKMCH. We will take this demand to the Union Health Minister to provide an additional 50 medical seats for the college,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Later in the evening, he laid the foundation for additional buildings worth ₹ 23 crore at Tiruchengode Government Hospital in Namakkal district and inaugurated a hostel building worth ₹ 80 lakh at Manickampalayam.

He said after the completion of ₹100 crore worth additional building works at Rasipuram (₹ 53 crore), Tiruchengode (₹23 crore), and Paramathi Velur (₹ 23.75 crore) government hospitals, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the buildings.

Inaugurating the Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuvam scheme at Kadayampatti upgraded Government Primary Health Centre earlier in the day, Mr. Subramanian said the scheme was inaugurated in Salem district to identify kidney release diseases at an early stage and treat the patients. It will be implemented in all districts. Kidney failure, cardiac arrest, and cancer are threatening people worldwide. Precautionary measures are important to prevent the diseases. “If we identify kidney-related diseases at an early stage, we can cure the person easily.” The Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuvam scheme will be implemented in 8,213 sub-health centres, 2,286 primary health centres, and urban primary health centres across the State. A kit to identify kidney-related issues will be provided at a total cost of ₹ 2 crore to all these health centres, Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister went for a walk for eight km early morning, along with the MP and MLAs, to encourage walking among the residents under the Nadappom Nalam Peruvom scheme.