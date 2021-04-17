‘Step up security at counting centre’

Coimbatore

17 April 2021 23:48 IST

Candidates from the DMK and allied parties petitioned District Election Officer and Collector S. Nagarajan on Saturday to step up the security arrangements at the counting centre in Government College of Technology.

N. Karthik from Singanallur Assembly constituency, R. Krishnan aka Paiya Gounder from Kavundampalayam, Mayura S. Jayakumar from Coimbatore South, T.R. Shanmugasundaram from Mettupalayam, Kurichi Prabhakaran from Kinathukadavu and M. Kalaisamy aka Premier Selvam from Sulur constituency submitted the petition at the District Collectorate.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Karthik alleged that the north and south gates of GCT do not have adequate security checks, which could lead to outsiders entering the premises. The CCTV cameras near the strong rooms turn off now and then, he claimed, demanding a UPS connection for the cameras to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The officials at the control room in the counting centre do not possess authenticated identity cards, Mr. Karthik further alleged. The District Election Officer has assured action in these matters, he added.

