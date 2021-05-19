Step-down beds to come up at Arts College

COIMBATORE

19 May 2021 23:00 IST

Nearly 60 of the 260 beds to come up at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, are expected to have oxygen support and function as a step-down facility of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Officials, who are in the know of the works, said that the plan was to set up around 150 beds with oxygen support at the Arts College and turn it into a step-down facility. This will enable the CMCH to shift patients, whose condition has improved but still require oxygen support, to the step-down facility.

In case of unavailability of O2 beds at CMCH, patients who require oxygen support alone could be admitted to the facility directly, said officials.

As of Tuesday, CMCH had 678 O2 beds and 213 ICU beds. In addition, a 15-bedded waiting area was set up adjacent to the COVID-19 ward, a few days ago. Though two buses with oxygen support were also introduced at the hospital, patients are waiting in ambulances to get O2 beds.