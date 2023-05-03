Stench from waste transit station, rutted roads add to residents’ woes of ward 24 in Coimbatore

May 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For over eight years, local people have been forced to tolerate the stench from the waste transit station and garbage collection vehicles parked on the roads close to it on the Gauthama Puri Nagar Road in Peelamedu, said a 50-year-old shopkeeper in the area under Ward 24.

The municipal solid waste transit station of the Coimbatore Corporation run by a private agency, on the western border of this ward, is located amid several factories and godowns. including a steel unit. On a road where heavy vehicles frequent, the collection vehicles also add to the traffic congestion and fracturing of roads, she said.

“Only during the pandemic did I know about masks. Before that, we did inhale all the hazardous dust and particles in this area. Adding to this, the open drains for over five years on this road are a safety hazard, especially at night. All these get amplified during rains, as water stagnates on broken roads and lanes,” she stated.

Around 15 trucks with garbage line up on this road causing congestion, said Vellingiri of AIADMK, the former councillor of the ward. Also, traffic halts up in rutted roads in Lakshmi Garden and ninth and tenth streets abutting Thannerpandal Road, he said. Garbage is strewn on the junction between Vilankurichi Road and Thannerpandal Road also.

A Health Department official in the civic body said that the issue of streamlining garbage collection vehicles on the road will be checked.

Regarding waste on the roads, he said, “People must dispose waste responsibly. We have unclogged several drains here over the past due to garbage blocks. Moreover, the waste accumulated on the roadsides as there was no collection on Monday due to May Day. We will expedite the cleaning process on Thursday morning and look into covering open drains as soon as possible.”

Regarding roads, Ward Councillor R. Boopathy said a cost estimate to re-lay the roads in the Lakshmi Garden, an industrial area, VKR Nagar, Maheshwari Nagar and roads close to the steel plants in Vilankurichi is underway. For the remaining roads, a proposal under the Nagarpura Salaigal Mempattu Thittam of the State will be sent soon.

Parking

Kavitha, a shopkeeper near Tidel Park, alleged that vehicles parked haphazardly along the roadsides add to the woes of the residents in this area. “Earlier, the employees working there were allowed to park inside the premises. Now, they are told to avail of passes. So, those without passes park outside by the road around the area. This must be curbed.”

Authorities said the issue will be checked immediately.

Open spaces

A ₹97-lakh worth gym for women by the Corporation in Indu Ma Nagar on Vilankuruchi Road has been defunct for over a decade and the condition of the 13 parks in this ward needs to be improved, said Mr. Vellingiri said.

The councillor said the 13 parks are being maintained under the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme of the civic body and that fencing for five more parks in the ward will be completed shortly.

“The gym has not been opened due to an issue regarding the electricity connection. The premises have been cleaned up for now,” he added.

UGD

The councillor said 25% of the underground pipeline works in the ward were over and the remaining would be carried out with the Corporate Social Responsibility funds totalling ₹300 crore, But, it is yet to be initiated.